Hagerstown man arrested in Oldtown Road incident

CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown man was arrested early Wednesday when Cumberland Police responded to an altercation report on West Oldtown Road.
An investigation led to the arrest of Emajae Aaron McInnis, 23, on charges of hindering and false statement to police.
Following a bond hearing, McInnis was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Police said investigation determined a group of people was involved in the incident before one person displayed a knife.
No injuries were reported.
