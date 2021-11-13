CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown man was jailed without bond after he allegedly stabbed a man in the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue on Friday, Cumberland Police said.
Rahmier Hussan Chase, 21, was charged with first-degree assault after officers found the victim lying on the ground "with an obvious injury." The man was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance. There was no information on the extent of his injuries.
Chase was located in the Baltimore Avenue area shortly after the 5 p.m. incident where he was taken into custody, police said.
