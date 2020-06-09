Hagerstown woman arrested in city traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown woman was charged with drunken driving and motor vehicle theft charges after Cumberland Police made a traffic stop early Tuesday on South Centre Street near Queen City Drive.
Alicia Nicole Love, 27, was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence and theft from $1,500 to $25,000 before she was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.
Police said the stop was made at 1 a.m., when Love was found operating a passenger vehicle that had been reported as stolen to the Hagerstown Police Department.
