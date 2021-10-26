CUMBERLAND, Md. — Several streets in South Cumberland will be closed during the annual Halloween Parade on Wednesday.
The parade begins at 7 p.m.; however, street closures and detours will be in place prior to the start of the event.
All formation areas and streets, to include alleys leading to them, will be closed at 5:30 p.m. Those areas are: Virginia Avenue, East First Street from Virginia Avenue to Wempe Drive, South Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Seymour Street, Grand Avenue, East Second Street, East Third Street and East Fourth Street.
Buses carrying students and vehicles participating in the parade may move on these streets. All other traffic must use an alternate route. No parking will be allowed on these streets after 4 p.m. parade night. Race Street will remain open as an emergency route.
Virginia Avenue, to include the West Industrial Boulevard intersection, will be closed to through traffic at 6:30 p.m. with the final shutdown of Industrial Boulevard at Blackiston Avenue occurring at 7 p.m. Messick Road can be used to reach Interstate 68 and Blackiston Avenue will detour around the parade formation areas.
