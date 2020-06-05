Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.