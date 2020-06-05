ROMNEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard performed a deep sanitization at the Hampshire County 911 Center on Thursday, a day after it was announced that four employees of the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
Hampshire County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Nathan J. Sions, who is also the 911 director, said the sanitization was performed and completed without any interruption of services.
"During the sanitization, all 911 operations were transferred to a mobile bus around noon and 911 staff was able to provide all services without any glitches until services were transferred back to the communications room at about 3:30 p.m.," Sions said.
Sions also said that no other 911 center workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
"... we believe we have the situation controlled and we are on the backside of the issues we were having," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.