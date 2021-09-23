ROMNEY, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when a lone suspect brandished a handgun and robbed the Bank of Romney branch at Augusta early Wednesday afternoon, according to West Virginia State Police.
The suspect, armed with a silver handgun, fled on foot after demanding money from tellers.
A K-9 track of the suspect led to the rear parking lot of the nearby Nationwide Insurance business, police said.
The suspect was wearing a mask and gloves, a long-sleeve hoodie with hood up, sunglasses, ball cap, pants and shoes at the time of the 12:29 p.m. incident that was reported to authorities in a 911 call.
The investigation is being led by state police Cpl. M.M. Massie.
Units assisting at the scene included Hampshire and Mineral county deputies and the Department of Natural Resources.
