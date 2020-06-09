ROMNEY, W.Va. — Eight members of a Hampshire County church who tested positive last month for COVID-19 have recovered from the disease and are no longer quarantined, health officials said Monday.
In a news release, the Hampshire County Health Department said those people’s direct contacts tested negative for the coronavirus, and members of the church service that were not direct contacts had not developed symptoms.
The church, which health officials said has been compliant in following state guidance for reopening services, was not identified.
The health department said nine cases at the church were originally reported, but one of those people did not attend the service.
Hampshire County has had 33 cases of COVID-19. Twenty-nine of those people have recovered and one person has died.
Also Monday:
• Allegany County reported its 185th case of COVID-19, a man in his 30s who has not required hospitalization.
• Garrett County health officials said all staff and residents at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had tested negative for the coronavirus. They were tested last week in conjunction with a state initiative to test all long-term facilities.
The facility tested 123 residents and staff.
“We are so glad to receive the news that Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is COVID-19 free,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “We want to thank the staff at ONRC for the excellent job they have done in protecting their residents from the virus.”
