Hampshire County man dies in ATV rollover crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man died Tuesday in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Ralph Douglas Barnes, 60, of Bloomery was killed in the crash that took place at about 11 a.m. on private property on Spook Hollow Lane when the vehicle traveled out of control and overturned.
Deputies filed an incident report before the incident was turned over to Morgan County Medical Examiner Christy Duckwall.
Morgan County Emergency Medical Services and South Morgan and Hedgesville volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.
