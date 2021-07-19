MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Joshua Michael Bourne, 36, of Shanks pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. Bourne admitted to working with another individual to distribute the controlled substances from January through October 2020.
Bourne faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crime task Force investigated.
