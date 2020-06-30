Hampshire County man jailed in meth lab case

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Investigation of a complaint of elder abuse and financial exploitation at a Yellow Springs residence led to discovery of clandestine meth lab materials and the arrest of the occupant, according to West Virginia State Police.
Forty-five-year-old Todd Bradley Davis was arrested when state police, Hampshire County sheriff's deputies and Natural Resources Police converged on the residence Sunday.
Police reportedly observed various meth lab materials in a trash can during the investigation.
A second warrant was then obtained to search the property, resulting in seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia that included smoking devices.
Davis was taken into custody prior to being jailed at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $35,012 bond.
Police said additional charges are pending in the investigation.
