gavel
FreeImages

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Augusta man recently pleaded guilty in federal court to a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell. 

Jonathan Burgess, 57, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Burgess admitted to having child pornography images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in Hampshire County in September 2019. 

Burgess faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video