MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Augusta man recently pleaded guilty in federal court to a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Jonathan Burgess, 57, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Burgess admitted to having child pornography images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in Hampshire County in September 2019.
Burgess faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
