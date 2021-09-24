MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal drug distribution charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Andrew Ross Hose, 36, of Augusta, entered the plea on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
Hose admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as ice, in August 2020 in Hampshire County.
As a result, Hose faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
