MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Augusta man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in a child pornography case, according to U.S Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld.
Jonathan Burgess, 58, pleaded guilty in December to one count of possession of child pornography, admitting to having child pornography images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in Hampshire County in September 2019.
During a search of Burgess’s phone, investigators reportedly found more than 6,700 child pornography images. A search of his email account found more than 600 additional images, according to prosecutors.
After serving the 70 month sentence, Burgess will be on supervised release for 25 years.
