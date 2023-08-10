MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man has been sentenced after being convicted on a federal firearm charge in U.S. District Court.
Jason Lee Gordon, 36, of Rio, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by prohibited person.
According to court documents and statements made in court, officers were called to Gordon’s home for a welfare check and destruction of property complaint reported by his girlfriend. Gordon left the home shortly after officers were dispatched. When officers arrived, they found Gordon in his car in a ditch. Deputies recovered three rifles, two shotguns and four pistols in the vehicle.
Gordon was convicted of domestic violence in Mineral County in 2009, and thus is prohibited from possessing firearms, court documents indicated.
