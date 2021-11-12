CRESAPTOWN — A Hampshire County, West Virginia, man was identified Friday as the victim that was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday as he was walking on U.S. Route 220 near the Weis Market entrance in Cresaptown, according to Maryland State Police.
James Robert Lambert, 40, of Green Spring, was assisted by passersby who administered life-saving measures prior to the arrival of first responders. Lambert was pronounced dead of his injuries at the scene.
Police said Lambert was struck at 5:40 p.m. by a 2007 Subaru Forester operated by a 31-year-old Rawlings man. The vehicle was being operated southbound when it struck the victim who reportedly was walking in the southbound lane.
The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. Impaired driving and speeding do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
State troopers were assisted at the scene by the state police Crash Team.
Cresaptown fire and ambulance units and Rawlings, Bowling Green and Short Gap volunteer fire departments responded upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center. State Highway Administration units also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.