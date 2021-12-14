ROMNEY, W.Va. — A teacher at Capon Bridge Middle School was arrested last week after allegedly sending explicit images of herself to two minor male students, according to West Virginia State Police.
Melissa Didiana, 37, of Cross Junction, Virginia, was arrested Thursday during service of warrants following investigation by Cpl. J.D. Carson of the Romney detachment.
Didiana was released from custody after posting $40,000 bond, pending her next court appearance.
Police said the charges were filed after Didiana friended current and former students on a social media app, then sent explicit images and video.
