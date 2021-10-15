ELKINS, W.Va. — A Three Churches woman has admitted to her role in a drug distribution operation, according to U.S. Attorney William J Ihlenfeld II.
Jennifer Ann Howell, also known as Jennifer Jellerson, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting. Howell admitted to selling methamphetamine in October 2018 in Hardy County.
Howell faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
