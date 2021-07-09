MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Augusta woman admitted to her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in federal court, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Jessica Lee Lynch, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. She admitted to working with another individual to distribute the drugs from January 2020 through October 2020, Bernard said.
Lynch faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
