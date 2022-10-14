ROMNEY, W.Va. — First-responders in Hampshire County were dispatched to handle fires at various locations in the county early Friday.
No injuries were reported in early published reports of the incidents that included a barn fire in Capon Bridge and a structure fire in that same area on Smokey Hollow Road.
Fires were also reported in a mobile home on Cooper Mountain in Augusta and at Hanging Rock in the Romney area.
Numerous companies responded to the locations following alert by the Hampshire County 911 emergency center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.