ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire County moved into the “gold” category on the Friday morning COVID-19 map released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
County health officials have reported 17 cases this week — nine Thursday, two Wednesday and three each Monday and Tuesday.
The state’s color-coded map shows the spread of the coronavirus in counties. The daily map is posted for public awareness; the weekly Department of Education map is updated every Saturday and determines whether in-person public school classes and athletic competitions can be held.
“Gold” status means elevated community transmission is occurring and requires face coverings for students in grades three and up. Athletic competitions can only be played against other “gold” status counties and spectators are limited to parents and guardians.
“We are seeing a major upswing in the number of cases in the county, region and state,” health officials said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Please make sure you are making good decisions to protect yourself and others from contracting the virus.
“Wear masks and keep your distance from others, wash your hands frequently. People who have the virus can spread it two days prior to having symptoms or not ever have symptoms at all.”
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Hampshire High School on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.