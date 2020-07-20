ROMNEY, W.Va. — As Hampshire County's COVID-19 case count continues a sharp rise, county health Administrator Stephanie Shoemaker is urging residents to continue acting with caution.
On Facebook Monday morning, county schools Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione wrote that the school system was notified a student had tested positive for the disease.
"Our school administration coordinated with local health officials to notify staff and peers who were in contact with the affected student, while maintaining confidentiality," he wrote.
"Upon the recommendations of our local health officials, all conditioning programs, gyms, and weight rooms were closed," Pancione continued. "Coaches, students, and parents were immediately notified of the closures. Cleaning and disinfecting procedures will begin occurring following CDC guidelines. Hampshire County Schools recognizes the risk of exposure of the COVID-19 virus. We will continue to take immediate steps working in conjunction and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our staff and students."
Shoemaker confirmed the student is enrolled at Hampshire High School during a Monday morning phone call. She also said that two additional cases had been confirmed in the county, bringing the count to 54 with 11 active cases. No current patients have been hospitalized.
Per state figures, Hampshire County saw eight new cases between July 13-19.
“We’ve had a bad week, and I think we’re seeing the outcome of the Fourth of July, the outcome of everything pretty much back in full swing as far as reopening,” Shoemaker said. “Sports are continuing on, and we’ve seen some cases from sports, some cases from travel, all of those things above and some from Fourth of July celebrations as well.”
“We would just like everyone to please be responsible and take this seriously,” Shoemaker said. “Follow the guidance they’ve been given, so we can slow this trend.”
While there is “always a possibility” of sports being canceled throughout the county, Shoemaker noted that decision would be made in conjunction with the local school system.
