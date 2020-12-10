ROMNEY, W.Va. — A fifth Hampshire County resident has died from COVID-19, the county health department reported Thursday.
Per a news release, the deceased is a 90-year-old woman who resided in the Hampshire Memorial Hospital Extended Care Unit, which is in the midst of an outbreak that’s infected five residents and four staff members.
The health department also reported an outbreak connected to a birthday party reportedly held at a church that was not identified. An estimated 25 people attended the party, per the release, and nine people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is underway, and some attendees who reside out of state may also be ill, health officials said.
A new outbreak was also reported Thursday at the Potomac Center-Hampshire Place residential care facility in Romney, where two employees and three residents have reportedly tested positive.
Hampshire County’s seven-day rolling average infection rate was 103.56 per 100,000, and percent positivity 11.88%, per the state data. The county reported 577 virus cases as of Wednesday night, of which 175 were active.
As of Thursday, four Potomac Highlands counties had entered red designation on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s daily map that is maintained for public awareness.
Hardy County was the latest to report a percent positivity high enough to place it there: Despite having held an infection rate solidly within the red zone for some time, the state determines a county’s status based on the lower of the two numbers.
Hardy County reported an infection rate of 110.96 per 100,000 Thursday morning, and its percent positivity was 8.18%. The county reported 486 cases, two deaths and 136 active cases. The death of a second resident, a 73-year-old man who had been hospitalized, was reported Tuesday.
Grant County reported 15 new cases Thursday morning, raising its total case count to 459 confirmed and 141 probable. Ten people have died from the coronavirus there to date. Of those, six were residents of Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Mineral County has reported some of the state’s most staggering numbers since November, having added nearly 1,000 cases in a month’s time. As of Wednesday night, there were at least 1,587 total cases in the county and 38 deaths.
