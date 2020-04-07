ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management confirmed the county’s first two positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“Due to privacy, additional information regarding the person, area of residence and travel history will not be disclosed," read a news release issued by the health department.
Health officials said they were investigating the person’s previous contacts, and those who are at exposure risk would be notified.
West Virginia had at least 412 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources — 67 more cases than were reported Monday.
The most cases were in Kanawha (61), Monongalia (60), Berkeley (57) and Jefferson (31) counties.
Locally, Mineral County had three cases, Hardy had two, Preston and Morgan each had four and Tucker had three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.