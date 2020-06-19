CUMBERLAND — One person was hurt and three people were arrested late Thursday following a shooting near Romney, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
The victim, Laura M. Norris, 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was initially treated at UPMC Western Maryland before being transferred to UPMC in Pittsburgh, where she was in stable condition late Friday, authorities said.
The shooting happened on Peaceful Meadow Lane. According to a police report, deputies were sent to the home after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had entered the residence, shot Norris and fled in a vehicle.
That vehicle was stopped by police in Romney and the passenger, Mitchell Frank Roberts, 34, of Boone, North Carolina, was arrested and later charged with attempted murder. The driver, Amanda Pearl Hensley, 34, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Phillip Joseph Joyce III, 35, of Manassas, Virginia, was charged at the shooting scene with obstructing and battery.
Roberts was being held Friday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Hensley's bond was set at $20,012. Joyce was released on bond, police said.
The incident remains under investigation and further charges may be pending, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894.
