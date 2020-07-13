Hampshire teen reported missing

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Authorities in Hampshire County are looking for a 14-year-old Augusta boy who was reported as missing on Sunday, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
Jonathan Bryan Adams was reported missing to the sheriff's office at 9:30 a.m. from the Golden Acres area near Augusta, police said.
Anyone with information on the missing youth's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 304- 822-3894.
