ROMNEY, W.Va. — An Augusta woman was charged with first-degree murder Thursday after authorities say she deliberately ran over an acquaintance she had argued with about an hour earlier Sunday in Hampshire County.
Staci A. Matheney, 45, was being held without bond Thursday evening at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Rodney A. Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge, suffered severe internal injuries and died at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, according to a Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Stewart was found laying in a ditch about 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Jersey Mountain Road. He was taken to the Romney hospital but, according to authorities, his intoxication level hindered him from communicating. His treatment revealed severe internal injuries “consistent with him being ran over by a vehicle,” according to the release.
Video and audio footage from a nearby business helped deputies develop Matheney as a suspect.
Stewart reportedly drove the car into the business parking lot about 1:07 a.m., and authorities believe all the occupants were intoxicated.
“There was arguing and fighting inside the car and Rodney exits the car and walks towards the side ditch along Jersey Mountain Road and lays down near or in the side ditch,” according to the release.
Authorities said Matheney then exited the passenger side of the car and got in the driver’s seat while two other female passengers were in the back seat.
“Matheney drove the car around in the business parking lot several times and at about 2:08 a.m. the female is seen in the video appearing to deliberately and intentionally run over the victim while he was laying in the side ditch,” authorities said. “Due to Rodney Stewart laying in the side ditch when he was ran over, he received very minor external injuries.”
Deputies said the vehicle was recovered and Matheney and the two passengers were initially interviewed Sunday.
Stewart’s body was sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
