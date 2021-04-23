CUMBERLAND — A Hancock man was arrested Thursday on handgun and traffic charges following a vehicle stop on state Route 36 in Lonaconing, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Yosmar Ortega Sosa, 23, was charged with handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, speeding and consuming alcoholic beverages while operating a vehicle.
The stop was made about 7:30 p.m. for alleged violations that included operating a vehicle with a broken windshield.
Police said a probable cause search of the vehicle at the time of the stop led to discovery of a loaded .45-cal.handgun in the vehicle and a second magazine that was found in Sosa's possession.
Numerous rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and several open containers of alcohol were reportedly found inside the vehicle when the stop was made, police said.
Sosa was released from custody on personal recognizance after an appearance before a district court commissioner.
