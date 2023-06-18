CUMBERLAND — A Hancock man was jailed Saturday after he allegedly injured a woman with a knife Friday in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
Cumberland Police said Kevin Eugene Lynch, 47, was served a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
After an initial court hearing, he was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.
