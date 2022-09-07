FROSTBURG — The Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club will host its last of three Handgun Days this year at the Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range on Sept. 24.
The event is free and open to the public, and designed for citizens who are thinking about handgun ownership, or who own a handgun but don’t feel comfortable shooting it.
The event will provide an opportunity to shoot a variety of types and calibers with ammunition made available by Cumberland gun dealer Queen City Armory.
Shooters may also bring their own handgun and ammunition.
Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
National Rifle Association certified instructors will provide short workshops throughout the day to explain laws regarding transport, storage and safety responsibilities of handgun ownership, and will demonstrate grip, aiming and shooting techniques.
Live firing will follow each workshop and be supervised by NRA certified range safety officers of Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mountain Sportsmen’s Association.
The range is located off of Clifton Terrace, Route 40, west of Frostburg, across the road from Kemp Drive.
Participants may attend any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The range will close at 4 p.m.
The club has hosted a Handgun Day each spring and fall since 2010.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For questions, call 301-689-9291 or visit Frostburg Rifle Range or Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club on Facebook.
