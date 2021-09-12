FROSTBURG — The Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club is hosting Handgun Day at the Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range Sept. 25.
The event is free, open to the public and designed for citizens thinking about handgun ownership, or who own a handgun but don’t feel comfortable shooting it.
This event will provide the opportunity to shoot a variety of types and calibers made available by local gun dealer Queen City Armory of Cumberland.
Shooters may also bring their own handgun and ammunition.
Participants under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
National Rifle Association Certified Handgun Instructors will provide short workshops throughout the day to explain laws regarding transport, storage and safety, responsibilities of handgun ownership, and will demonstrate grip, aiming and shooting techniques.
Live firing will follow each workshop and be supervised by NRA certified Range Safety Officers of Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mt. Sportsmen’s Association.
The range is located off of Clifton Terrace, Rt. 40, west of Frostburg, across the road from Kemp Drive.
Participants may attend anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The range will close at 4 p.m.
The Club has hosted a Handgun Day each spring and fall since 2010.
The event will be held rain or shine.
To learn more, call 301-689-9291 or visit Frostburg Rifle Range or Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club on Face Book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.