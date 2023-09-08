FROSTBURG — For the third and final time this summer, the Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club on Sept. 17 will host Handgun Day at the Frostburg Rifle/Pistol Range.
The event is free and open to the public, and is designed for citizens who are thinking about handgun ownership, or who own a handgun but don’t feel comfortable shooting it.
Participants at the event will have an opportunity to shoot a variety of types and calibers made available by local gun dealer Queen City Armory of Cumberland.
Shooters may also bring their own handgun and ammunition.
Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
National Rifle Association Certified Instructors will provide short workshops throughout the day to explain laws regarding transport, storage and safety, responsibilities of handgun ownership, and will demonstrate grip, aiming and shooting techniques.
Live firing will follow each workshop and be supervised by NRA certified Range Safety Officers of Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club and Piney Mt. Sportsmen’s Association.
The range is located off of Clifton Terrace, Route 40, west of Frostburg, across the road near Kemp Drive.
Participants may attend any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The range will close at 4 p.m.
The club has hosted a Handgun Day each spring and fall since 2010.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For questions, call 301-689-9291 or visit Facebook pages for Frostburg Rifle Range or Big Savage Sportsmen’s Club.
