CUMBERLAND — Providing adequate shelter and resources for Cumberland’s homeless people is a multifaceted and misunderstood issue without clear and easy solutions, some city leaders say.
Helping without ‘enabling’
While he’s sympathetic to the plight of homeless people, Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss said there is not much that the City Council can do to establish the sort of services needed.
Prior to COVID-19, Morriss said, a task force on homelessness that encompassed many local leaders and service providers “got off to a pretty good start,” but stopped convening during the pandemic. The Rev. David Ziler, he said, “pulled me in and educated me” on the situation for folks in the city.
Ziler, the executive director of Union Rescue Mission, the region’s only emergency shelter, did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. Other local service providers weren’t available for comment.
The pandemic seemed to bring “more visible homeless people” downtown, Morriss said, though it wasn’t “a real dramatic increase.”
Morriss said the council “receives a lot of pushback from citizens on vagrants and things like that in the downtown area, and especially in the area of George Washington’s headquarters.”
“It’s right on a main entrance into the city for people, and obviously it doesn’t make a great impression for the city,” Morriss said. “To a great extent, we’re limited as a city and as a police force as to what we can do. These are citizens, and they have rights. There’s nothing that prevents them from being on city property during the day.”
Morriss said that city police have been asked to help control instances of public intoxication and trespassing, but also to try to connect them with local service providers when interacting with homeless people.
“What becomes tough for me is if we just allow them to hang out … are we enabling them to have a lifestyle detrimental to their health and to the community? Don’t we have a function to step in and try to get them help?,” Morriss said.
Morriss said that he’d support the establishment of a nonprofit or similar organization to offer shelter without a faith-based component and other services to homeless people, but the city cannot offer such services itself.
The mayor pointed to the council’s use of $750,000 in coronavirus relief funds to help Union Rescue Mission move from its Queen City Pavement location to the High Point Furniture Outlet site on Centre Street as one of the ways they have worked to support homeless people.
Morriss also said people who start a new organization that hopes to help should be mindful that they are not duplicating the efforts of existing groups, something he said he observed during the pandemic. He proposed instead approaching them, “and saying ‘How can we help you?’ How can we make sure people in need are finding their way to you?,’ rather than finding a new location for them.
“When you do that, you may serve somebody for two of three months, but your volunteer base might go because they get burnt out,” Morriss said. “They can say they helped out, and they did, but the community would be better served by getting them to the real people who can help, HRDC and Social Services and things like that.”
Maintaining a shelter is also an expensive undertaking, Morriss said, maybe more prohibitively so than is realized.
“I think that’s where the real problem is,” Morriss said. “To be able to do something like that — to be able to maintain a building and pay the heat and the electric, the water bills and provide the other services that they need for housing — how do you fund that sort of thing? Not that people don’t in their hearts want to help, but how do you fund it?”
To the idea of establishing a neutral area for the homeless people to safely congregate outside during the day, Morriss said he’d support it, “but I don’t know where that location would be.”
While he said he agrees with the people concerned about how homeless people who are congregated near entrances to the city look to visitors, “Where do they go? That’s been our debate.”
“I don’t have anything in my mind that’s necessarily the best location,” Morriss said.
Asked whether he thinks the city’s homeless people have an adequate amount of services, Morriss said part of him “wants to believe if people were really interested in getting a hand up and were connected to the right resources … that there is help available. My fear is that a lot of people are resistant to the help, and that’s my biggest concern.”
“You just have to be very careful to say, ‘You know what, I want to help you, but you have to want the help and you have to have the desire to stop,’” Morriss said. “It’s the same sort of dilemma that lots of families have with their relatives when it comes to drugs and alcohol addiction. Sometimes as much help as a family will give an individual, it still isn’t going to be enough for that person.”
Social issue first
From a policing perspective, there is not much that can be done to address homelessness, both broadly and in Cumberland, city police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
However, the chief said his officers are encouraged to distribute hygiene kits, sleeping bags, blankets and other items when able. They work closely with local service providers like County United Way and Associated Charities to do so, he said.
While Cumberland officers are patrolling during their normal shifts, Ternent said, they frequently come into contact with the homeless people.
Ternent acknowledged that the agency gets a lot of “non-specific” complaints regarding the homeless folks’ presence in the city, but it’s “a misconception” to believe that they are responsible for an outsized share of crime. He also noted that some of the people believed to be homeless are not.
“Their violations are no more than any others throughout the city, but they are in the public eye,” Ternent said. “It more affects peoples’ quality of life perception. When someone comes up to them and asks for money, it really makes people mad. But if you’ve done research, the Supreme Court has ruled they’re allowed to do that. You don’t have to give to them if you don’t want to. It does detract from businesses and people wanting to come downtown, though.”
Responding to calls about potentially suspicious activity is difficult to parse, Ternent said.
“These are always tough calls for officers to respond to,” said Ternent. “We have an obligation to check the situations out, but do not want to discriminate just because people tend to dress differently and have a different lifestyle. Consider: (what if it were) the same situation, but the people are dressed in business suits?”
Police enforce trespassing and public intoxication laws when necessary, Ternent said, but most of their contact with the city’s homeless people doesn’t result in arrests.
Ternent said city police work to build positive relationships with homeless people, and he feels their circumstances are often misunderstood.
“They call on us for help as well and know that we are there to protect them, just like any other person,” Ternent said. “Just like all people, most are decent and respectful when we deal with them. Just like the rest of our population, it is only occasionally that we have problems and that is usually fueled by alcohol abuse or mental health issues. Like the rest of the community, most of that population respects that we have a job to do, and they want to comply with the rules and laws while living the lifestyle that they find themselves in.
“I feel strongly that CPD officers are compassionate and support and try to help the homeless population first and take police action when necessary,” Ternent said.
