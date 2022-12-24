CUMBERLAND — For some of the families who leave UPMC Western Maryland for home around the holidays with a new baby in tow, handmade hats crocheted by hospital volunteers help to make the season bright.
Volunteers crochet hats for babies for Mother’s Day as well at all 16 UPMC facilities with maternity wards, hospital spokesman Ed DeWitt said. This year, 15 babies born in December headed home with a Christmas tree hat to help keep their little heads toasty and seasonally stylish.
Baby Elise, born a bit after midnight Sunday to parents Matt and Taylor McDonald of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was one of the newborns to receive a holiday hat this year. She’ll join two older brothers at home.
Elise’s hat, both parents said, was an “adorable” surprise.
“We’re very surprised by all of it. She’s got a cute little onesie that UPMC gave and the hat is just absolutely adorable, much cuter even than what we were expecting,” Matt McDonald said. “We were told that we were gonna get a cute little Christmas hat but we weren’t expecting this.”
Some of the volunteers who make the hats for the hospital say that having the chance to do so is particularly meaningful for them to use their talents to give back to the community.
Kaetie Markley of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, said she’s been crocheting for a few years, but this was her first year volunteering to do so for the hospital. Her own daughters were born at the hospital around the holidays and left with a hat, she said, and the gesture inspired her to want to do the same.
“It was something that was fun,” Markley said. “I like to give back to different things during the holiday season and throughout the year, and that was one where I could use my creativity and my talent to do that.”
Volunteer Lisa Palmer of LaVale, who said that she’s crocheted for 41 years after learning how to from her grandma, also values the chance to contribute creatively.
“Crocheting is my way to give back to others. It makes me feel so good when I use my skills and take the time to make something from the heart, like these hats,” she said. “This was a way for me to put my skills to use and help the maternity staff bring some festive cheer to the newborns and their families.
Palmer said she hopes the families feel “the joy and love” that went into making each hat.
