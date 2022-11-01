HAGERSTOWN — A 20-year-old man was killed and two passengers injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 40 east of Beaver Creek Road in Washington County, according to Maryland State Police.
Police said Seth Bowman of Hancock suffered fatal injuries just after 8 p.m. when a 2013 Nissan Altima he was operating traveled out of control on the wet roadway, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest on its driver's side in a creek.
Passengers Travis Dorsey, 20, of Hancock, and Hailey Blotner, 18, of Hagerstown, were outside of the vehicle when first responders arrived to render aid. They were taken to Meritus Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment, police said.
Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
