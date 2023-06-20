FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to raise a farm animal for the Mineral County Fair.
Fourteen-year-old Megan Weaver of Short Gap has been feeding and watering her market goat, Chip, since March.
“It can be hard at times, as goats are very stubborn. Me and my sister share the chores of our animals, so that makes an easier process,” she said.
Her sister, Phoebe Weaver, 16, has simultaneously been raising her goat, named Dale. The pair of young goats were purchased from Cooper Farms.
Megan, a member of Goalseekers 4-H Club as well as Future Farmers of America, said she enjoys talking to people about her farm animal when they ask questions while visiting the fair.
“People need to know where their food comes from,” she said.
The animals being exhibited this week will go to auction on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It’s up to the buyer how the animal will be used,” Megan said. Possibilities include for meat, milk or as breeders.
The Weavers have been feeding their goats “show feed,” which contains a higher amount of protein and helps the animal build muscle and add weight, Megan said. The goats stay in a barn near their house and are fed twice daily.
Part of training the goats has been leading them wearing a halter with a leash. “They get used to it so they don’t freak out at the fair.”
Megan and Phoebe both are students at Frankfort High School.
The 73rd annual fair, sponsored by the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Company, runs through Saturday with rides and attractions provided by Cole Amusements.
Gates open each day at 6 p.m. and at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wednesday’s entertainment includes the firefighters’ Battle of the Barrels competition and performances by JEDD Nation beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit mineralcountyfair.com.
