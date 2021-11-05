CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charges of judicial misconduct have been filed against a Hardy County Circuit Court judge in connection with a July traffic stop by a Moorefield police officer.
A formal statement of charges filed Oct. 25 by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission details the traffic stop that an Officer Johnson reportedly made after he allegedly observed Judge C. Carter Williams holding a cellphone in his right hand near the steering wheel as he was driving.
According to the document, Williams contends he had dropped the phone and was picking it up.
Williams reportedly identified himself immediately as a judge and refused to provide his license, registration and insurance information to Johnson.
Johnson also determined during the stop that Williams’ license had expired three months prior to his 55th birthday, according to the documents.
Williams then called off-duty Moorefield Police Lt. Melody Burrows, who responded to the scene. The court filing indicated Burrows’ belief that Williams had called her to stop Johnson from issuing a ticket.
According to the state of charges, Burrows said Williams repeatedly called Johnson, who is Black, “your boy.”
The court information also further details the stop and subsequent telephone calls Williams made to Moorefield Police Chief Steve Riggleman, former Moorefield Police Chief Steve Reckart and fellow Circuit Court Judge Charles Carl.
At 10 p.m. that evening, Williams reportedly drove to Mayor Carol Zuber’s home and, during a 45-minute conversation, told her he wanted to file a complaint against Johnson and complained about the police department and that the department “was picking on him,” according to the statement of charges. He had reportedly been pulled over by the agency twice in 18 months.
Zuber reportedly told Williams she would review Johnson’s body camera video to which the judge hung his head and referred to himself in an unfavorable term because of his alleged actions during the stop, according to the documents.
The video was reviewed by Hardy County Prosecutor Lucas See, who then contacted retired Circuit Court Judge Donald Cookman, who had previously served as chairman of the Judicial Investigation Commission.
Cookman reportedly advised See to gather the information, present it to Judge Carl and to contact the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to report the incident.
After talking to Judge Carl and prosecutor See, Williams said he wanted to report the incident himself to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which he did on July 15.
Riggleman reportedly issued a ticket to Williams for improper use of a cellphone and driving without a valid license. In a plea agreement, Williams pleaded no contest to the driving without a valid license charge. As part of the agreement, the cellphone charge was dismissed and Williams was ordered to pay a $30 fine and court costs.
The documents also detail other traffic stops involving Williams for expired registration and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was not issued a ticket in any of the stops and his behavior during each of the stops was “fine,” according to the court filing. The stops took place between April and July 2021.
The Judicial Investigation Commission’s formal statement of charges stated probable cause exists to formally charge Williams with violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct and that formal discipline is appropriate.
Further, the JIC filed its report July 30, seeking, in part, Williams’ suspension without pay pending the outcome of the disciplinary matter.
The Supreme Court deferred ruling on the suspension without pay in an Aug. 3 order that stated that Williams could no longer preside over criminal cases in Hardy County and prohibiting him from hearing any matter involving the Moorefield Police Department, pending the outcome of the matter.
An order Sept. 30 by the Supreme Court found there is probable cause and ordered the matter demanded to the JIC, which resulted in the formal charges.
Williams was licensed to practice law in West Virginia in September 1991. He was elected to an eight-year term on the 22nd Judicial Circuit in 2016.
