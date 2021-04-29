ELKINS, W.Va. — A Moorefield man has admitted to a drug distribution charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Matthew Curtis Delawder, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He admitted to selling the drug in Hardy County in October 2020.
As part of the plea agreement, Delawder also agreed to forfeit three firearms, ammunition and $4,942 in cash believed to be proceeds from the crime, prosecutors said.
Delawder is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.