ELKINS, W.Va. — A Hardy County man was indicted Wednesday on federal drug charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Matthew Curtis Delawder, 37, of Moorefield, was indicted on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Delawder is accused of selling methamphetamine in Grant and Hardy counties in October. Delawder, who is prohibited from having firearms, is also accused of having .22-cal. rifle in Hardy County in February.
Delawder is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for each of the drug counts. He is also facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the West Virginia State Police investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.