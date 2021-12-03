MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Hardy County man was arrested late Thursday after leading police in two states on a lengthy chase that ended when officers shot and disabled his vehicle on U.S. Route 220 in Moorefield.
Matthew Kline, 48, of Moorefield, was being held Friday in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on numerous charges, including possession of a .380-caliber handgun, which he allegedly waved at pursuing officers.
The chase reportedly started in Rockingham County, Virginia, after police learned Kline was operating a stolen vehicle and was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant in Hardy County, according to the Moorefield Police Department. Police said Kline also had made threats to both his estranged girlfriend and law enforcement.
Deputies from the Hardy County Sheriff's Office located Kline's vehicle in the Mathias area at which time he reportedly attempted to strike the cruisers of responding officers. A chase continued toward Moorefield, where city officers attempted to utilize spike strips to disable Kline’s vehicle on state Route 55 just outside of the city limits. Kline avoided the spike strips and swerved toward the Moorefield officers before striking a guardrail, according to police.
West Virginia State Police then joined deputies on a nearly 5-mile pursuit on Route 220 south before Kline turned around and traveled back toward Moorefield.
As Kline's vehicle entered the city limits, Moorefield Police officers again attempted to stop it using spike strips when the suspect allegedly swerved toward officers, nearly striking them. Police then opened fire on Kline’s vehicle at which time he lost control and crashed.
Kline was not injured in the gunfire or subsequent crash and was taken into custody before being transported to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg for medical evaluation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department and the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office.
