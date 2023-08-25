ELKINS, W.Va. — A Moorefield woman was sentenced to serve 11 years in federal prison after being convicted in U.S. District Court on drug distribution and possession charges.
Keisha Rae Ogline, 33, was sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, officers conducted a search of Ogline’s home and vehicle and found methamphetamine, pills containing fentanyl and cocaine as well as digital scales and several firearms. The home was equipped with a video surveillance security system.
