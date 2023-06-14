CUMBERLAND — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 68 were shut down late Tuesday after a California man lost control of the tractor-trailer that overturned in the area of the 41-mile marker, according to Maryland State Police.
First responders took Amrit Pat Singh, 26, of Stoughton, to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries following the 11:21 p.m. crash that occurred east of Vocke Road.
The location has been the site of numerous rig crashes in recent years, prompting an increased in signage and road surfacing projects by the State Highway Administration to address the matter.
Maryland State Police investigated and detoured traffic until the rig was removed to reopen the interstate at about 6:30 a.m.
