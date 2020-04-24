Health care workers, first responders receive donated meals from local eateries

CUMBERLAND — City Electric Supply Cumberland and its contractors, Stevens Electrical Inc. and Dave’s Communications, have teamed up with local restaurants to donate 200 meals to health care workers and first responders across Western Maryland.
“When we were brainstorming ideas on how we could help local health care workers, it was as simple as providing them a meal,” said Scott Pratt, CES branch manager, in a press release. “Many local and small business restaurants are going through a tough time, so we wanted to do what we could to support them as well during these hard times.”
Pratt got the idea from a Facebook post, reached out to Bella Napoli on Greene Street in Cumberland and arranged for the food to be donated to UPMC Western Maryland. Staff at the hospital figured out who donated the food and sent out a thank you.
“It was a pretty good deal about what he did. We didn’t even know he was doing it. They just told us to come to the shop at lunchtime, someone had bought us lunch and wouldn’t even tell us who it was, but we figured it out,” said Mark Wiseman, a staff member at UPMC Western Maryland. “We all signed a card and sent that to him, told him thanks. There were like three or four different things that he got — he got lasagna, baked ziti, chicken parmesan and spaghetti. It was greatly appreciated.”
Stevens Electrical Inc. bought meals from Mario’s Italian Eatery in Frostburg, donating them to the Frostburg State University Police Department, Frostburg City Police Department and Allegany County DES-Frostburg. Dave’s Communications purchased meals from Mario’s and donated them to UPMC Western Maryland and Allegany County DES-Frostburg.
“The outpouring of food donations to our EMS stations is greatly appreciated,” said Todd Bowman, public information officer for Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Mario’s donates food about once a week, said Bowman. “Mario’s has always treated us phenomenally,” he said.
