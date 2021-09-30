CUMBERLAND, Md. — People that are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are causing the local surge in cases and hospitalizations, according to Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties.
Health departments in both jurisdictions Wednesday released reports that detail local statistics and trends for the disease.
Since the beginning of April, 21 Allegany County residents have died from COVID-19, and only one of them was fully vaccinated against the disease, the Allegany County Health Department reported.
Half of the county’s residents that are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are not fully vaccinated against the disease.
“Allegany County, like other jurisdictions where COVID vaccination rates are low, has seen a sharp increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections in recent months,” the report stated. “With only 50% of vaccine-eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Allegany County COVID case rate has been among the highest in Maryland since July.”
According to the report, the population of Allegany County is estimated at 70,416 people, with 7,930 residents under age 12 that can’t receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
“As of September 28th, only about half of those eligible — 31,335 Allegany County residents — were fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the report stated.
To be considered fully vaccinated, individuals must have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“When we include the population of children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, only 44% of our residents are fully vaccinated,” it stated. “Allegany County identified 2,235 new COVID-19 cases between April 1, 2021 and September 28, 2021.”
Of those new cases, 1,815, or 81.2%, occurred in residents who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“During the same time period, 218 people were hospitalized, and of those 167 were not fully vaccinated,” the report stated.
Garrett hospitalizations ‘exclusively’ among not fully vaccinated
In Garrett County, cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise, including during the most recently reported week ending on Sept. 22.
“In the most recently analyzed week, hospitalizations in Garrett County for COVID-19 have occurred exclusively among people who were not fully vaccinated,” Corder said via the Garrett County Health Department report. “While no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccine offers very strong protection against being hospitalized from COVID-19. It is the best layer of protection that exists and the safest way to gain immunity.”
According to the report, between Aug. 5 and Sept. 15:
• 84.4% of new COVID-19 cases occurred among unvaccinated people.
• 86.2% of hospitalized patients were unvaccinated.
• Cases of COVID-19 in people younger than 18 years made up 19% of total cases “with a continuing trend of growing case numbers in that age group.”
• 75% of people older than 65 years in Garrett County have been fully vaccinated, and that age group is not experiencing growing case numbers.
“The surge in cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 is being driven by the unvaccinated,” Corder said.
“Unvaccinated people age 12 and older are experiencing the brunt of the new cases, as expected,” she said. “People over the age of 12 have a choice. Being vaccinated will reduce community outbreaks, and allow life to get back to normal more quickly.”
Garrett, Allegany top state’s COVID-19 case rates
The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and 10 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Maryland’s average daily positive COVID-19 case rate was 4.05%, with Garrett County having the highest rate of 15.22%, directly followed by Washington County at 10.98%, and Allegany County at 10.39%.
Garrett and Allegany counties had the state’s highest seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 59.58 and 59.24, respectively. Washington County was at 52.02, and the statewide rate was 20.1.
New variants may emerge as virus changes
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant of COVID-19 is still widely predominant across the state.
“Other variants are present, but represent a very small proportion of all cases in Maryland,” CDC officials said via email.
It’s unclear how the surge began and when it will end.
“From the work CDC has conducted or summarized during the response through our modeling efforts, it is difficult to pin-point the exact causes of a surge,” they said.
However, surges likely occur due to a combination of inherent SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility that varies by setting and circulating variants; the lack of prior immunity among the population due to no previous infection or vaccination and the possibility of antibodies waning; and the varying use and impact of existing non-pharmaceuticals interventions or mitigation strategies.
“Currently, delta is considered the only variant of concern in widespread circulation in the U.S.,” CDC officials said. “New variants may emerge as the virus continues to change. CDC will continue to monitor variants.”
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination and testing
In Allegany County, visit health.maryland.gov/allegany or call 301-759-5000.
In Garrett County visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
