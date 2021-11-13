CUMBERLAND, Md. — The cumulative COVID-19 case count in Allegany County passed “another grim milestone” Thursday, topping 10,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and claiming 259 lives, the county health department reported Friday.
Although Allegany County’s disease rate decreased from 81.56 cases per 100,000 people on Sept. 19 to 24.55 per 100,000 as of Nov. 11, it is still double the statewide average.
“The health department will continue school-based pediatric COVID vaccination clinics next week in coordination with Allegany County Public Schools to make it easier for parents to get their children age five to eleven vaccinated against COVID-19,” the health department said via press release. “Parents were sent registration links through public and private schools to schedule appointments for their children. Pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine are also available through local pediatricians and some pharmacies.”
On Wednesday, an after-school vaccination clinic for students ages 5-11 will be held at Braddock Middle School. Visit the ACPS website for details.
The health department also continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis each Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave.
No appointment is needed to receive a first or second dose of Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 years or older, or a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.
“However, appointments are required for booster doses of Moderna,” the health department said.
Registration links for Moderna booster appointments are posted on the health department website at health.maryland.gov/allegany as they become available.
Individuals must meet eligibility requirements to obtain a booster COVID-19 vaccine.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at the fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
School system cases
From Nov. 5 to 11, Mount Savage Middle School was identified with a schoolwide COVID-19 outbreak.
During that time, South Penn Elementary School had one group that met the definition of a cohort outbreak.
And five ACPS staff members and 27 students were positive for COVID-19, and one staff member and 71 students were identified as a close contact to a person who tested positive for the virus.
State, local numbers
The Maryland Department of Health Friday reported 909 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths and four fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily positive case rate was 3.26% statewide, with Allegany County at 5.69%, Garrett County at 16.61% and Washington County at 10.26%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 12.43 statewide, with Allegany County at 24.55, Garrett County at 59.08 and Washington County at 41.71.
According to ACHD, as of Thursday, 47% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 67.3% of Marylanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.