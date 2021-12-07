CUMBERLAND, Md. — COVID-19 services offered by the Allegany County Health Department are unaffected by a network security incident involving the Maryland Department of Health's website, local health officials said Monday.
“Testing and vaccination services are not affected. Vaccination clinics will continue as scheduled,” said Brenda Caldwell a health department spokesperson.
Caldwell said the department's website will be unavailable until further notice, but COVID-19 clinic information and other public health information would be released via media and the Facebook page facebook.com/AlleganyHlthMD.
Earlier in the day, the health department said birth and death certificates could not be issued because of the network issue.
The Associated Press reported Monday the state health department site was down following a security incident. Certain systems were taken offline as a precaution “and other precautions have and will be taken,” spokesman Andy Owen told The AP.
The state's coronavirus.maryland.gov site, which updates COVID case numbers daily, was not updated Monday.
Boosters available
The health department has appointments available for upcoming Moderna clinics at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Links to register are listed below and can also be found in a post pinned at the top of the health department's Facebook page.
• Dec 8: https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1569380921
• Dec. 15: https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0913462591
• Dec. 22: https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/5161103992
• Dec. 29: https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0511621369
To be eligible for a booster vaccine you must be age 18 or older and meet one of the following criteria:
• Received your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago
• Received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago
Weekly clinic
The health department also offers COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
• First and second doses of Moderna vaccine (age 18 and older).
• First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine (age 12 and older).
• Booster doses of Pfizer vaccine (age 18 and older).
Drive-thru testing
Free drive-thru COVID testing continues at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Ag Pavilion on Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
