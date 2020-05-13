HARRISBURG, Pa. — While they agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s warnings that a rush to get back to business could trigger an uncontrollable COVID-19 outbreak, UPMC officials said secure reengagement is possible in targeted areas.
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday told Congress that reopening too soon during the coronavirus pandemic will result in “needless suffering and death.”
On Wednesday, Steven D. Shapiro, UPMC executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer and president of the Health Services Division, and Donald M. Yealy, UPMC chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, testified before a virtual joint hearing of Pennsylvania Senate’s Aging & Youth Committee, and Local Government Committee as to how counties could safely reopen.
“(Fauci) is definitely not wrong,” Shapiro said.
Plans to reopen should consider the presence of COVID-19, which is more sparse in areas such as western Pennsylvania where UPMC is based, he said.
“Where case rates are very low, and community prevalence is low, that’s the time to really emerge,” Shapiro said. “It has to be much more measured in areas with high case rates.”
The need to slow spread of the virus should be balanced with ways for people to interact with each other, he said.
“What we cannot do is extend social isolation,” Shapiro said. “We’re already seeing the adverse mental health consequences of loneliness and that’s before the much greater effects of economic devastation.”
Pandemics will be part of the future, and society must be prepared, he said.
“Right now in our areas, the community rate of the infectiousness of this is extremely low,” Shapiro said.
Yealy talked of interventions to manage the virus and hone response to observations.
“We’ve learned a lot," he said. "There are now fewer new detected infections, fewer people hospitalized and fewer people dying.”
Proximity and density of people are important risk factors for infection, Yealy said.
“We know that the elderly are the most vulnerable people,” he said. “Especially those who reside in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.”
The virus cannot be eradicated quickly, but a focus on protecting older, as well as sick, people will reduce the death rate from the disease, Yealy said.
“Very many communities are ready for this right now from a medical point,” he said.
Sen. Maria Collett, from southeastern Pennsylvania, cautioned about giving local government ultimate control to prevent spread of the disease.
“To hand over the reigns to the counties, at this juncture when the process is working and improving, when there’s still so much we don’t know about what will happen in the coming months, seems risky and precipitous at best,” she said.
Sen. Tim Kearney, a longtime community leader in the southeastern area of the state hit hard by the virus, questioned why the hearing was called on “a day’s notice and during a busy session week.”
