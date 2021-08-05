CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as the county’s 213th death since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new cases, which raise the county’s cumulative total to 7,116, come as the delta variant spikes across the state and nation.
Allegany County’s seven-day positivity rate has been edging upward and hit 3.9% on Wednesday; the state average was 3.52%. The county’s case rate per 100,000 population was 4.87, compared to the state average 8.68.
On July 1, the county had a 1.01% seven-day positivity rate; the case rate was 0.81.
About 41% of county residents have been vaccinated against the virus compared to 59% statewide.
Walk-in clinic
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Aug. 11 on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road.
From 9 a.m. to noon, both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered for those age 18 and older.
From 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and older. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to be vaccinated.
