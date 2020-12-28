CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials stressed staying home and social distancing Monday to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The county health department reported 104 new coronavirus cases and six deaths since Wednesday, raising totals to 5,276 cases and 153 deaths.
Health officials reported a positivity rate of 6.28% compared to the Maryland average of 7.42%. The county’s case rate was 44.43 cases per 100,000, compared to the state’s 38.7 average.
Testing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds will be available Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but closed Friday.
Health officials in Garrett County said Monday they’d be transitioning to using state case reporting figures in an effort to prioritize tasks.
Figures released by the county’s health department Monday included:
- A total of 1,421 COVID-19 cases.
- A total of 43 deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications.
- A 7-day positivity rate of 11.8%, compared to Maryland’s rate of 7.4%.
- A 7-day case rate per 100,000 of 53.2, compared to Maryland’s rate of 38.7.
