CUMBERLAND — Local health officials said Saturday there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany and Garrett counties, but nearby Washington County reported its first case.
“At this time there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County,” read a post to the Allegany County Health Department’s Facebook page Saturday morning.
Health officials in Garrett County made a similar Facebook post.
In Washington County, health officials announced the confirmed case during a 3 p.m. news conference, saying the patient is a woman in her 50s, has mild symptoms and was isolated at her home.
Maryland reported 190 cases of the disease Saturday on a website dedicated to tracking the outbreak, coronavirus.maryland.gov. The most were in Montgomery (68) and Prince George’s (36) counties.
