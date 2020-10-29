CUMBERLAND — As with everything else this year, Halloween festivities are going to be a little different, juggling risk with safety and taking appropriate measures with finding some sense of normalcy.
Allegany County, the Allegany County Health Department and UPMC Western Maryland have released some advice on ways to celebrate, all while being responsible.
Regarding trick-or-treating, the health department advises avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters — for example, putting out a treat station with individually bagged treats, giving treats outdoors if possible, wearing a mask and washing hands when handling treats and generally washing hands or sanitizing frequently.
Since the virus that causes COVID-19 is primarily spread person-to-person and so far there is little evidence of significant transmission from inanimate objects, it isn’t necessary to wipe down every individual package of candy, said Dr. John Williams, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and director of the Institute for Infection, Inflammation and Immunity in Children.
Parents who want to be more cautious, however, could consider a ‘candy quarantine,’ holding onto the candy until the next day so that any virus on the wrapper would no longer be able to cause infection.
He also said trick-or-treaters should practice social distancing and try to incorporate cloth masks into their costumes, rather than trying to wear a cloth mask under a plastic mask.
At Halloween events, the health suggests staying 6 feet away from others, wearing a face covering — costume masks don’t count — and not wearing a costume mask over a mask if it causes difficulty breathing.
As well, health officials suggested children under 2 and people with breathing difficulties avoid wearing masks.
As far as the risk of activities go, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines low-risk activities and alternatives as pumpkin carving, virtual costume contests and watching Halloween themed movies.
ACHD included similar activities as the CDC and also included decorating the home and doing in-home or outdoor scavenger hunts.
“I think it’s possible to handle the holiday safely, but Halloween parties probably shouldn’t happen. Getting people together in groups has been a big source of virus spread and clusters of infections,” said Williams.
Some medium risk activities might be modified trick-or-treating — social distanced and not face-to-face; holding a small group, outdoor and open-air, costume parade with appropriate social distancing; and attending outdoor parties or attractions, such as corn mazes and haunted forests, where masks are required and distancing can be maintained.
High risk activities include those with face-to-face contact — crowded indoor events like costume parties and haunted houses; hayrides or tractor rides with strangers; traveling to or from high community spread areas; and the use of drugs or alcohol, which can impair judgment.
In general, ACHD advises as a rule “when in doubt, sit it out.”
Information and guidances about Halloween and other upcoming holidays can be found on the ACHD website at health.maryland.gov/allegany, under “CDC Guidance for Fall Celebrations.”
